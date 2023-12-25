Sign up
Photo 387
Photo 387
Merry Christmas Everyone!
It is indeed a Merry Christmas. I tested negative for Covid this morning so now will be able to be with the family.
Our Elf has kept good watch over the gifts and now they are ready to be given out.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
4
3
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
Views
5
5
Comments
4
4
Fav's
3
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
25th December 2023 7:27am
John Falconer
ace
Great little elf. Well done. And lovely shot.
December 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous news Paul, it sure is a Happy Christmas now. Enjoy your new found freedom and celebrations with the family :-)
December 25th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So glad your Welland safe Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
I prayed for you last night and this morning that you would test negative..... yay! Thank You, Lord. Enjoy your day and your lovely family!
December 25th, 2023
