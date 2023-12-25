Previous
Merry Christmas Everyone! by pej76
Photo 387

Merry Christmas Everyone!

It is indeed a Merry Christmas. I tested negative for Covid this morning so now will be able to be with the family.

Our Elf has kept good watch over the gifts and now they are ready to be given out.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Paul J

John Falconer ace
Great little elf. Well done. And lovely shot.
December 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous news Paul, it sure is a Happy Christmas now. Enjoy your new found freedom and celebrations with the family :-)
December 25th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So glad your Welland safe Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
I prayed for you last night and this morning that you would test negative..... yay! Thank You, Lord. Enjoy your day and your lovely family!
December 25th, 2023  
