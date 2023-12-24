Previous
Gracie Watching and Listening by pej76
Photo 386

Gracie Watching and Listening

We could not go to church today because I am still Covid positive so we watched the streaming 2pm service. Our pastor’s sermon was so good even Gracie listened. I will have to tell him about this.

I am very discouraged about being positive still. Christmas with my family is not looking like it is going to happen.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
Casablanca ace
Oh Paul, I am sad you are so discouraged. When we had it, the medics told us that once you no longer have symptoms and you are 5 days since your first positive test, you are extremely unlikely to be contagious anymore. If your symptoms are gone, you are likely to be safe to mix. It is a known phenomenon that you can keep testing positive for a couple of weeks after you are not infectious at all. It sounds to me that you are likely to be in that position and safe to mingle. Check it out. I hope you can be with family tomorrow. Heaps of love to you from my corner of England.
December 24th, 2023  
