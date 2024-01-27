Previous
Grilled Gracie by pej76
Photo 414

Grilled Gracie

We bought an outdoor griddle yesterday which was on sale at Costco. Friends of ours have one and my wife loved it so.........

Gracie decided she needed to check it out with me. It seems to meet her approval but now I have to clean the paw prints off of it.

Please ignore the clutter in the photo. It is our basement which tends to get that way especially in the winter time.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Paul J

@pej76
