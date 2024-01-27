Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 414
Grilled Gracie
We bought an outdoor griddle yesterday which was on sale at Costco. Friends of ours have one and my wife loved it so.........
Gracie decided she needed to check it out with me. It seems to meet her approval but now I have to clean the paw prints off of it.
Please ignore the clutter in the photo. It is our basement which tends to get that way especially in the winter time.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
588
photos
17
followers
30
following
113% complete
View this month »
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
414
Latest from all albums
409
410
119
411
412
413
120
414
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
27th January 2024 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close