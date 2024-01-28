Previous
Another Fine Mess by pej76
Another Fine Mess

The son in law has another home improvement project he’s working on. He needed to purchase closet material at IKEA yesterday. He was going to pickup all this stuff himself in their SUV which is smaller than ours. I told him I’d come along and use ours. Some of the material just barely fit. Not only that but it was too heavy and too big to be handled by one person. We managed to squeeze everything in and make it safely back to their home.

I always tease the SIL about getting me into “another fine mess”. He countered my teasing by reminding me that I volunteered for this.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Paul J

@pej76
Photo Details

Diana ace
Great shot and narrative, that sure is a tight fit!
January 28th, 2024  
