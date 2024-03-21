Sign up
Photo 468
Buds
“Hey buds below up is where to grow. Up with which below can’t compare with. Hurry it’s lovely up here”. Lyrics from a song in “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever”
My wife has tomatoes, various herbs, and Zinnias budding under a grow light in the kitchen.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
673
photos
21
followers
29
following
128% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
22nd March 2024 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
