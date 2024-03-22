Previous
Eye Drops by pej76
Eye Drops

The grey cap is once a day. The pink and tan are four times a day. I’m getting weary of the drops but it ends tomorrow only to start up again next Wednesday when I have the left eye done.

I’ll be glad when this is all over. I shouldn’t complain though. My vision is much improved after the right eye surgery.

22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Paul J

@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Casablanca ace
My aunt had her first cataract done on Wednesday and she has three lots of drops too! I do continue to wish you well. Soon you will see better. Taking a family member daily to radiotherapy currently. Hoping for good results when we are through it all there too. Ageing is not for wimps, is it? All the best to you.
March 22nd, 2024  
