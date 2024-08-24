Previous
Fawn by pej76
Photo 592

Fawn

A juvenile deer. We usually see it with the mother but she was not around this morning. Those little white dots on the ground are my plastic golf balls. I hope he/she is not going to munch on any of them. They have in the past.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
162% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great catch and so cute.
August 24th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lobely capture of this fawn.

I had to giggle at your golf balls! There was a time when our yard was full, then we realized it does not help ⛳ Drive for show putt for dough 😁
August 24th, 2024  
Paul J ace
@ludwigsdiana Sadly, I am coming to the same conclusion. Thank you for stopping by this morning.
August 24th, 2024  
Paul J ace
@mittens Thank you Marilyn
August 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise