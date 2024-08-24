Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 592
Fawn
A juvenile deer. We usually see it with the mother but she was not around this morning. Those little white dots on the ground are my plastic golf balls. I hope he/she is not going to munch on any of them. They have in the past.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
840
photos
22
followers
32
following
162% complete
View this month »
585
586
587
588
589
590
591
592
Latest from all albums
587
178
588
179
589
590
591
592
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
24th August 2024 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great catch and so cute.
August 24th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lobely capture of this fawn.
I had to giggle at your golf balls! There was a time when our yard was full, then we realized it does not help ⛳ Drive for show putt for dough 😁
August 24th, 2024
Paul J
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Sadly, I am coming to the same conclusion. Thank you for stopping by this morning.
August 24th, 2024
Paul J
ace
@mittens
Thank you Marilyn
August 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I had to giggle at your golf balls! There was a time when our yard was full, then we realized it does not help ⛳ Drive for show putt for dough 😁