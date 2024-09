Condo View

Filling in a few spots in my September calendar. These are some photos from our vacation in Hilton Head 10 years ago. We would normally go every year at this time to stay for a week. I miss going there.



There was a little pond with a fountain behind our rental condo that year. We were staying in Barrington Arms at Palmetto Dunes. It was very nice but a little out of the way. We always preferred the center of the island around Coligny Square.