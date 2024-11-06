Sign up
Previous
Photo 662
Fall Decorations
I went for a walk yesterday evening to walk off my dinner. Not far from our home was this tastefully decorated house. I wish the photo would have come out better but it was the best I could do with the iPhone.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
5th November 2024 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's rather cute isn't it!
November 6th, 2024
