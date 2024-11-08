Previous
Travel Mug by pej76
Travel Mug

OK, I know this isn’t all that exciting but I lack a photo for the day so….. We lost our travel mugs somehow so I was sent to the store to buy new ones. Of course I had to get the better half’s approval. What would men do without a smart phone?
Corinne C ace
Looks like a nice mug to have. I prefer mine longer because I find them easier to grab while driving :-)
November 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
😂😂 Love that narrative!
November 8th, 2024  
