Photo 665
Travel Mug
OK, I know this isn’t all that exciting but I lack a photo for the day so….. We lost our travel mugs somehow so I was sent to the store to buy new ones. Of course I had to get the better half’s approval. What would men do without a smart phone?
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
Paul J
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Corinne C
Looks like a nice mug to have. I prefer mine longer because I find them easier to grab while driving :-)
November 8th, 2024
Casablanca
😂😂 Love that narrative!
November 8th, 2024
