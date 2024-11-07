Previous
Ghosts by pej76
Photo 664

Ghosts

Of Halloween past. Time to take them down. A few folks in the neighborhood have not taken down the Halloween decor yet.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
181% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Perhaps they are leaving them up for Christmas!!
November 7th, 2024  
Paul J ace
@casablanca Some people in our neighborhood will leave them up until Thanksgiving then put up the Christmas displays. This particular home puts up a small Nativity scene every year.
November 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love these colourful and happy looking ghosts.
November 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise