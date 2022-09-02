Old Friends

A Friday flashback. Carol and I are on the left. Frank and Jean are on the right. They are two of my oldest friends. I grew up with Frank and I have known Jean since the mid 60's. I introduced them back in 1970 and was best man at their wedding. Our joke among us is that their marriage will never last.



Frank and Jean have lived in the south since they married. For a number of years we would meet up with them at Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina then later at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. We've had a lot of fun together.



Due to health issues and, of course, the Covid thing we don't get together any more at the beach. We do miss them. We're hoping to travel to Florida this winter to visit them and several other old friends.