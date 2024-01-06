Sign up
Safe Inside
We had to muscle the piano into the daughter’s home. The dollies weren’t much help getting over the threshold.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Paul J
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
6th January 2024 12:39pm
