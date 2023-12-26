Previous
Virus Ball by pej76
Virus Ball

Grandson’s toy ball reminded me of representations of the Covid virus from which I just recovered.
Paul J

Diana ace
Thank goodness you recovered in time!
December 26th, 2023  
