Goodbye Flowering Crabapple Tree

One year ago almost to the day we had the flowering crabapple tree taken down. The only time I ever liked the tree is when it bloomed. But I hated having the blossoms all over everything when they dropped. I also hated having to rake leaves all summer long and picking up the little crabapples in the fall. I forgot to mention that the falling crabapples attracted yellow jackets ( ground hornets ) in the fall. They would also build nests in the ground nearby to be close to their food source. I got stung a number of times. So....goodbye flowering crabapple.