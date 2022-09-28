Sign up
21 / 365
Please take me outside!
She was sitting in the “out” box on the desk to emphasize her plea. I gave in and took her outside but it rained so she wanted back inside.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
Paul J
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
101
photos
9
followers
19
following
Views
3
Album
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
28th September 2022 4:40pm
