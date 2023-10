Stonecrest 16th Hole

Though I played well on the front 9 the back 9 was a different story. Although I had a pin shot on the 13th I struggled with my swing up until the 17th. Making things more frustrating we’re the leaves. They weren’t doing a good job of clearing. It was very difficult finding balls if not on the fairway. I didn’t lose any however. I use a bright yellow ball which is easier to spot.