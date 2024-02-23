Previous
Affinity Processing by pej76
Affinity Processing

For Casablanca. I used the Affinity “select tool” to select the birdbath and cardinal then used adjustment layers and filters to make them standout in an otherwise very dull and brownish photo.

The birdbath and bird almost look they have been cutout of another image and dropped here but they are not. Just an example of what can be done with objects within a photo.
23rd February 2024

Paul J

@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project
Diana ace
Well done Paul, that is amazing! You seem to have found the perfect software.
February 23rd, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful!
February 23rd, 2024  
Paul J ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you Diana. I am just scratching the surface with Affinity.
February 23rd, 2024  
