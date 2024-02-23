Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
133 / 365
Affinity Processing
For Casablanca. I used the Affinity “select tool” to select the birdbath and cardinal then used adjustment layers and filters to make them standout in an otherwise very dull and brownish photo.
The birdbath and bird almost look they have been cutout of another image and dropped here but they are not. Just an example of what can be done with objects within a photo.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
632
photos
20
followers
29
following
36% complete
View this month »
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
Latest from all albums
438
58
131
439
132
440
133
441
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
This n That
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
17th January 2020 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Well done Paul, that is amazing! You seem to have found the perfect software.
February 23rd, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful!
February 23rd, 2024
Paul J
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you Diana. I am just scratching the surface with Affinity.
February 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close