Nottingham Station by phil_howcroft
Photo 2231

Nottingham Station

This is the side entrance / exit to Nottingham Railway Station.

When we went on our canal walk last week the towpath was closed for a small stretch while workmen repaired the path.

The diversion brought you up to street level at Nottingham Station,

So I took a quick street shot.

The station was really quite as you can see even Costa is closed.

Some things never change and Primark is open for business as can be seen by the shopping bag of the passers by
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
611% complete

View this month »

Megan ace
It looks beautiful empty though! Such great light.
August 2nd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
No crowds! I could handle that. Beautiful POV with the clear roof!
August 2nd, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
August 3rd, 2020  
FBailey ace
I've been here Phil! Was packed then, nice to see the building. Had a 4hr trip up to collect one of my dogs before heading home, then a 4hr trip back.
August 3rd, 2020  
