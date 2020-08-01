Sign up
Photo 2231
Nottingham Station
This is the side entrance / exit to Nottingham Railway Station.
When we went on our canal walk last week the towpath was closed for a small stretch while workmen repaired the path.
The diversion brought you up to street level at Nottingham Station,
So I took a quick street shot.
The station was really quite as you can see even Costa is closed.
Some things never change and Primark is open for business as can be seen by the shopping bag of the passers by
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
4
0
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
2231
photos
86
followers
77
following
611% complete
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
28th July 2020 1:56pm
Tags
primark
,
railway station
,
streetie
,
nottingham railway station
,
primarni
Megan
ace
It looks beautiful empty though! Such great light.
August 2nd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
No crowds! I could handle that. Beautiful POV with the clear roof!
August 2nd, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
August 3rd, 2020
FBailey
ace
I've been here Phil! Was packed then, nice to see the building. Had a 4hr trip up to collect one of my dogs before heading home, then a 4hr trip back.
August 3rd, 2020
