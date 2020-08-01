Nottingham Station

This is the side entrance / exit to Nottingham Railway Station.



When we went on our canal walk last week the towpath was closed for a small stretch while workmen repaired the path.



The diversion brought you up to street level at Nottingham Station,



So I took a quick street shot.



The station was really quite as you can see even Costa is closed.



Some things never change and Primark is open for business as can be seen by the shopping bag of the passers by