Cool Jazz at St. Martins

We went to see a Jazz Quintet yesterday at St. Martin's church in Bilborough, Nottingham



Wendy , the drummer runs the band, I became friends with her a few years ago when I took some photos of the band in a Nottingham park. Not quite one of my street strangers. Anyway Wendy runs the band , is a local councillor and recently became the Mayor of Nottingham



Her band played at a beautiful church yesterday, St Martin's. It is a grade II listed medieval building. It is home to a beautiful and unusual paintings. For many years the Annunciation mural was believed to have been destroyed. It was rediscovered by some electricians doing some rewiring. It shows the Angel Gabriel telling Mary that she will give birth to Jesus, the Son of God. Very unusually, the scene is set in Bilborough. It was painted in 1946 by war artist, Evelyn Gibbs, one of the founder members of the Midland Group of Artists.



The trombone player was a late replacement for the Sax player who was ill on the day !!!



That's quite a story. I couldn't fit the mural and the 5 members of the band in one frame, so here you have just three of them !



Quite a story that to accompany the photo