My Hanging Baskets by phil_howcroft
My Hanging Baskets

These are my hanging baskets.

I take great pride in my baskets. I design them myself, and plant all the bedding plants in the middle of May.

They are not quite at their best yet, I am eating for the fuchsia bells to flower (maybe another week).

They stay up until the end of August , by which time they are starting to fade little
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Corinne ace
That’s really lovely : two welcoming bunchs
June 26th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Phil you do a great job
June 26th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@bkbinthecity awww thanks , glad you like them

@cocobella thank you so much Corrine , merci
June 26th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
Lovely.
June 26th, 2022  
Mags ace
How gorgeous! You can do mine next year. =)
June 26th, 2022  
