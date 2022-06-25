Sign up
Photo 2654
My Hanging Baskets
These are my hanging baskets.
I take great pride in my baskets. I design them myself, and plant all the bedding plants in the middle of May.
They are not quite at their best yet, I am eating for the fuchsia bells to flower (maybe another week).
They stay up until the end of August , by which time they are starting to fade little
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
5
0
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Tags
summer
,
hanging baskets
Corinne
ace
That’s really lovely : two welcoming bunchs
June 26th, 2022
bkb in the city
Phil you do a great job
June 26th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@bkbinthecity
awww thanks , glad you like them
@cocobella
thank you so much Corrine , merci
June 26th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
Lovely.
June 26th, 2022
Mags
ace
How gorgeous! You can do mine next year. =)
June 26th, 2022
