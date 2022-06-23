Sign up
Photo 2653
Willow has a Laugh
This was Thursday morning , it was hot and sunny so Willow played with her kitchen sink (basically a plastic sink of water and lots of accessories). Here she is laughing at a spinning whale, that Nana was spinning for her.
Happy days being a 19 month old
Sony A6000 andSony 50mm prime
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
2
1
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2653
photos
106
followers
96
following
726% complete
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
23rd June 2022 11:26am
smile
laugh
grandchild
Allison Williams
ace
Pure joy! Love it.
June 25th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous candid. What a happy girl!
June 25th, 2022
