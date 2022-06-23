Previous
Next
Willow has a Laugh by phil_howcroft
Photo 2653

Willow has a Laugh

This was Thursday morning , it was hot and sunny so Willow played with her kitchen sink (basically a plastic sink of water and lots of accessories). Here she is laughing at a spinning whale, that Nana was spinning for her.

Happy days being a 19 month old

Sony A6000 andSony 50mm prime
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
726% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Pure joy! Love it.
June 25th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous candid. What a happy girl!
June 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise