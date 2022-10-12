Previous
Next
Autumnal Basketball by phil_howcroft
Photo 2679

Autumnal Basketball

Autumnal basketball at St. Mary's Recreation Park , Arnold , Nottingham

These youths were enjoying a game of basketball. I assume they are 6th formers from the local school as this was shot at lunch time

The trees on the perimeter of the park are rather fabulous

Note, I caught the ball mid flight about to drop into the basket !
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
733% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise