Photo 2679
Autumnal Basketball
Autumnal basketball at St. Mary's Recreation Park , Arnold , Nottingham
These youths were enjoying a game of basketball. I assume they are 6th formers from the local school as this was shot at lunch time
The trees on the perimeter of the park are rather fabulous
Note, I caught the ball mid flight about to drop into the basket !
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2742
photos
113
followers
100
following
733% complete
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
12th October 2022 12:37pm
basketball
,
park
,
fall
,
autumn
,
game
,
parklike
