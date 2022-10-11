Sign up
Photo 2678
Settling Down at her Forever Home
This is our new whippet puppy, Elsie , settling down in her forever home.
There is a footstool under the window and she loves to jump up so she can see out of the window onto her manor.
Elsie cannot go out yet, she has to wait until her course of vaccines is complete. I've carried her along some of the streets so she gets used to the noises and smells of Arnold
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
2
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2741
photos
113
followers
100
following
733% complete
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
Tags
dog
,
bokeh
,
puppy
,
whippet
Allison Williams
ace
What a sweetheart! You have two babies to love and cuddle!
October 11th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
She’s so adorable!
October 11th, 2022
