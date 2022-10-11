Settling Down at her Forever Home

This is our new whippet puppy, Elsie , settling down in her forever home.



There is a footstool under the window and she loves to jump up so she can see out of the window onto her manor.



Elsie cannot go out yet, she has to wait until her course of vaccines is complete. I've carried her along some of the streets so she gets used to the noises and smells of Arnold