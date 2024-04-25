Previous
East Street Graffiti by phil_howcroft
Photo 3147

East Street Graffiti

Spotted while doing a photowalk in the rain a couple of weeks ago.

It's somebody else's art but makes for a striking photograph
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Philippa R
Nice art! Wondering if the No! is referring to the art or the clamping sign! There are so many talented artists out there, good to see their art surviving (mostly, in this case)
April 26th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Interesting street art!
April 26th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lol, the "NO" added to the mural may be offensive to some. From my perspective I like Richard Feynman motto "What do you care what other people think"
April 26th, 2024  
