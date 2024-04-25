Sign up
Photo 3147
East Street Graffiti
Spotted while doing a photowalk in the rain a couple of weeks ago.
It's somebody else's art but makes for a striking photograph
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
graffiti
nottingham
Philippa R
Nice art! Wondering if the No! is referring to the art or the clamping sign! There are so many talented artists out there, good to see their art surviving (mostly, in this case)
April 26th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Interesting street art!
April 26th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lol, the "NO" added to the mural may be offensive to some. From my perspective I like Richard Feynman motto "What do you care what other people think"
April 26th, 2024
