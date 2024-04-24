Previous
Alfie at the the Duck Park by phil_howcroft
Photo 3146

Alfie at the the Duck Park

Alfie our grandson , looking through the railings for wildlife at the duck park ...ducks on the lake and the stream under the wooden bridge.

24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
861% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh! How precious!
April 24th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks mags , very much so :)
April 24th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww he’s looking so grown up. Once they stand & become mobile, the baby is gone. Lovely shot.
April 24th, 2024  
Philippa R
Awwww what a little cutie he is!
April 24th, 2024  
Brigette ace
Sweet capture Phil
April 24th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Too cute! Such lovely eyes! He was wearing sunglasses the last time.
April 24th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Cute, I think he's found one Phil!
April 24th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Oh He is growing so fast!
April 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise