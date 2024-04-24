Sign up
Previous
Photo 3146
Alfie at the the Duck Park
Alfie our grandson , looking through the railings for wildlife at the duck park ...ducks on the lake and the stream under the wooden bridge.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
8
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3204
photos
115
followers
97
following
861% complete
View this month »
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
24th April 2024 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
family
,
leica
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
adidas
,
leica q2 monochrom
Mags
ace
Oh! How precious!
April 24th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks mags , very much so :)
April 24th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww he’s looking so grown up. Once they stand & become mobile, the baby is gone. Lovely shot.
April 24th, 2024
Philippa R
Awwww what a little cutie he is!
April 24th, 2024
Brigette
ace
Sweet capture Phil
April 24th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Too cute! Such lovely eyes! He was wearing sunglasses the last time.
April 24th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Cute, I think he's found one Phil!
April 24th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Oh He is growing so fast!
April 24th, 2024
