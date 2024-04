VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN Street Cleaning Team

Another photo from the NOTTINGHAM VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN 2024 .



The procession is led by a street cleaning team of volunteers, who brush the streets to ensure that those walking bare foot can do so safely



This is the Percy Street / Bar Lane Junction in Basford. The street has recently been resurfaced, so the team of street cleaners needed some synchronised brushing to clear the road . I love the dust caught in the sunlight



Mono works well I think !