Alfie keeping an eye on the street

Alfie our grandson watching some hedges and trees being trimmed by a high end industrial hedge trimmer at Pauline and Archie's house

"Papa Look" he told me as I went to get my camera.

Papa did look and also captured the moment in black and white.

You can just see Jane keeping hold of him. I love the meerkat looking too on his top.

I did a similar photo to this of Willow back in January 2023....

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2023-01-10

Rob Z ace
What a gorgeous portrait. He looks so serious about what's going on.
July 16th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@robz thanks Rob , I do love this one
July 16th, 2024  
Philippa R
Awwww he looks so interested, almost like he's supervising the cutting! ('Hmmm, maybe they could do that bit again' kind of look!)
July 16th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@philippar I think I may have been blocking his view philippa !
July 16th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture of Alfie. He’s taking it all in! So inquisitive at this age.
July 16th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford thanks Carole , two in September !!!!
July 16th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Cute pic
July 16th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Love his pose! He has grown up quickly!
July 16th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Cute shot Phil, well captured
July 16th, 2024  
