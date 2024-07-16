Sign up
Photo 3212
Alfie keeping an eye on the street
Alfie our grandson watching some hedges and trees being trimmed by a high end industrial hedge trimmer at Pauline and Archie's house
"Papa Look" he told me as I went to get my camera.
Papa did look and also captured the moment in black and white.
You can just see Jane keeping hold of him. I love the meerkat looking too on his top.
I did a similar photo to this of Willow back in January 2023....
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2023-01-10
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
9
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3271
photos
116
followers
98
following
880% complete
View this month »
Views
7
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
16th July 2024 2:11pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
black and white
,
window
,
apple
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
grandson
Rob Z
ace
What a gorgeous portrait. He looks so serious about what's going on.
July 16th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@robz
thanks Rob , I do love this one
July 16th, 2024
Philippa R
Awwww he looks so interested, almost like he's supervising the cutting! ('Hmmm, maybe they could do that bit again' kind of look!)
July 16th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@philippar
I think I may have been blocking his view philippa !
July 16th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture of Alfie. He’s taking it all in! So inquisitive at this age.
July 16th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
thanks Carole , two in September !!!!
July 16th, 2024
bkb in the city
Cute pic
July 16th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Love his pose! He has grown up quickly!
July 16th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Cute shot Phil, well captured
July 16th, 2024
