Alfie keeping an eye on the street

Alfie our grandson watching some hedges and trees being trimmed by a high end industrial hedge trimmer at Pauline and Archie's house"Papa Look" he told me as I went to get my camera.Papa did look and also captured the moment in black and white.You can just see Jane keeping hold of him. I love the meerkat looking too on his top.I did a similar photo to this of Willow back in January 2023....