Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3248
Chair-O-Planes
Nottingham's Market Square is converted into a beach each summer, the seaside comes to the heart of Nottingham.
We took Alfie and Willow today and had a lovely morning on the "city beach".
As with many seaside resorts, you have a funfair.
These are chair-o-planes, flying high in the city centre.
"I want a Go" proclaimed Alfie
"When you are 'older' "I told him !!!
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3310
photos
116
followers
98
following
889% complete
View this month »
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
29th August 2024 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
summer
,
seaside
,
nottingham
,
chair-o-planes
Suzanne
ace
Phil, 'When you are older' is one of those avoidance answers! Would you seriously go on that even when he is older? It would add years to me!
August 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great dramatic capture! It makes me dizzy just thinking about being on that ride.
August 29th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Aah but he’s fearless now….
Might change his mind when he got up there.
I’m sure there’s lots of fun to be had at the Market Square Seaside.
August 29th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, definitely! Too young for those dizzy heights.
August 29th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Wow, Nottingham seems like a fun city….
August 29th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
I’m giddy just looking up!
August 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Might change his mind when he got up there.
I’m sure there’s lots of fun to be had at the Market Square Seaside.