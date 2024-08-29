Chair-O-Planes

Nottingham's Market Square is converted into a beach each summer, the seaside comes to the heart of Nottingham.



We took Alfie and Willow today and had a lovely morning on the "city beach".



As with many seaside resorts, you have a funfair.



These are chair-o-planes, flying high in the city centre.



"I want a Go" proclaimed Alfie



"When you are 'older' "I told him !!!



