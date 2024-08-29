Previous
Nottingham's Market Square is converted into a beach each summer, the seaside comes to the heart of Nottingham.

We took Alfie and Willow today and had a lovely morning on the "city beach".

As with many seaside resorts, you have a funfair.

These are chair-o-planes, flying high in the city centre.

"I want a Go" proclaimed Alfie

"When you are 'older' "I told him !!!

Suzanne ace
Phil, 'When you are older' is one of those avoidance answers! Would you seriously go on that even when he is older? It would add years to me!
August 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great dramatic capture! It makes me dizzy just thinking about being on that ride.
August 29th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Aah but he’s fearless now….
Might change his mind when he got up there.
I’m sure there’s lots of fun to be had at the Market Square Seaside.
August 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, definitely! Too young for those dizzy heights.
August 29th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Wow, Nottingham seems like a fun city….
August 29th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
I’m giddy just looking up!
August 29th, 2024  
