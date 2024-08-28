Previous
Lowdham Dahlia by phil_howcroft
Photo 3247

Lowdham Dahlia

Another photo from Lowdham Horticulture Show

It's a lovely event, live music, food and drink, craft stalls , the marquee of the show entries, flying angels and even a photography competition.

I took some photos in the marquee of some of the flowers.

Here's a nice close up of another dahlia.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Phil Howcroft

Suzanne ace
Good one, Phil
August 28th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Really nice close-up…
August 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely frame full of Dahlia!
August 28th, 2024  
