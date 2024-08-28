Sign up
Previous
Photo 3247
Lowdham Dahlia
Another photo from Lowdham Horticulture Show
It's a lovely event, live music, food and drink, craft stalls , the marquee of the show entries, flying angels and even a photography competition.
I took some photos in the marquee of some of the flowers.
Here's a nice close up of another dahlia.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3309
photos
116
followers
98
following
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
62
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
26th August 2024 1:07pm
flower
macro
petals
dahlia
Suzanne
ace
Good one, Phil
August 28th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Really nice close-up…
August 28th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely frame full of Dahlia!
August 28th, 2024
