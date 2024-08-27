Sign up
Previous
Photo 3246
Congratulations Chris
First Prize to Chris in Class Number 5.
3 parsnips with tops, foliage trimmed back to 7.5 cm (3 inches)
Another photo from the Lowdham Horticulture Show
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
2
0
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3308
photos
116
followers
98
following
Tags
horticulture
,
parsnip
,
horticultural
,
lowdham
Suzanne
I love this type of show and all the work that goes into the horticultural entries
August 27th, 2024
Mags
Interesting capture and narrative. I never see parsnips here.
August 27th, 2024
