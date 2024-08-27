Previous
Congratulations Chris by phil_howcroft
Photo 3246

Congratulations Chris

First Prize to Chris in Class Number 5.

3 parsnips with tops, foliage trimmed back to 7.5 cm (3 inches)

Another photo from the Lowdham Horticulture Show



27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Phil Howcroft

Suzanne ace
I love this type of show and all the work that goes into the horticultural entries
August 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
Interesting capture and narrative. I never see parsnips here.
August 27th, 2024  
