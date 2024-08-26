Sign up
Previous
Photo 3245
Dahlia
We went to Lowdham Horticulture Show this afternoon.
Lowdham is a village near to the River Trent about 9 miles from Nottingham city centre.
I took some photos in the marquee of some of the flowers.
Here's a nice close up photo of a dahlia.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
8
8
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
61
3240
62
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
26th August 2024 1:07pm
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
dahlia
,
lowdham
Beverley
ace
This is pretty spectacular…. Gorgeousness
August 26th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
That's an outstanding macro!
August 26th, 2024
Mags
ace
Superb macro!
August 26th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thank you so much mags
@corinnec
merci Corinne , thank you for all your support
@beverley365
aww thanks for the "spectacular" comment Beverley
August 26th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful dahlia, frame filling and showing the uniformity of its design , love how the dark centre graduates to the cream petals ! beautiful Phil - fav
August 26th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
So beautifully captured
August 26th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Very nice, indeed
August 26th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture of this beauty. The petal formations are all so perfect!
August 26th, 2024
