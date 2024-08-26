Previous
Dahlia by phil_howcroft
Dahlia

We went to Lowdham Horticulture Show this afternoon.

Lowdham is a village near to the River Trent about 9 miles from Nottingham city centre.

I took some photos in the marquee of some of the flowers.

Here's a nice close up photo of a dahlia.


26th August 2024

Phil Howcroft

Beverley ace
This is pretty spectacular…. Gorgeousness
August 26th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
That's an outstanding macro!
August 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
Superb macro!
August 26th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thank you so much mags

@corinnec merci Corinne , thank you for all your support

@beverley365 aww thanks for the "spectacular" comment Beverley
August 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful dahlia, frame filling and showing the uniformity of its design , love how the dark centre graduates to the cream petals ! beautiful Phil - fav
August 26th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
So beautifully captured
August 26th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Very nice, indeed
August 26th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture of this beauty. The petal formations are all so perfect!
August 26th, 2024  
