My latest vintage lens and my favourite model by phil_howcroft
Photo 3244

I have added another vintage lens to my collection.

A social media friend of mine, Lynda (I've known her for many years but never met her) contacted me as her husband was selling his collection of vintage lenses.

I chose a Minolta MD 50mm 1.7 (together with an MD to Sony adapter) and we agreed on a price. I paid by BACS and Lynda sent the lens to me (it arrived from Scotland in less than 24 hours).

I adapted the lens to my Sony A6000 and my favourite model, Elsie, posed for me.

Taking photos of a little whippet with a manual focus lens takes a bit of practice,

This was shot a f4, I had guessed the distance in the lens and then held her ball in my left hand. I moved my body backwards and forwards until the focus peaking on the lens told me her eyes were sharp and in focus.

A 1981 (approx) lens given a new home and producing top quality images
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Phil Howcroft

Zilli~ ace
Absolutely beautiful! Love the pose…
August 25th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful portrait and thanks for all the info about the lens
August 25th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous capture!
August 25th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@zilli thank yo zilli . so kind of you to comment

@paintdipper Junan thans for the gorgeous comment

@ankers70 Suzanne , thank you , I am a bit of a geek with lenses :)
August 25th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful capture and focus on that head - Her eyes are so clear ! fav
August 25th, 2024  
