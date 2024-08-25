My latest vintage lens and my favourite model

I have added another vintage lens to my collection.



A social media friend of mine, Lynda (I've known her for many years but never met her) contacted me as her husband was selling his collection of vintage lenses.



I chose a Minolta MD 50mm 1.7 (together with an MD to Sony adapter) and we agreed on a price. I paid by BACS and Lynda sent the lens to me (it arrived from Scotland in less than 24 hours).



I adapted the lens to my Sony A6000 and my favourite model, Elsie, posed for me.



Taking photos of a little whippet with a manual focus lens takes a bit of practice,



This was shot a f4, I had guessed the distance in the lens and then held her ball in my left hand. I moved my body backwards and forwards until the focus peaking on the lens told me her eyes were sharp and in focus.



A 1981 (approx) lens given a new home and producing top quality images