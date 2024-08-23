Sign up
Previous
Photo 3243
From The Garden
We rescued an apple tree from the "reject corner" at Homebase (a DIY / Garden store) a few years ago.
We paid £1 for the privilege of rescuing the tree.
After some serious TLC, it now produces a lovely crop of Bramley Apples each year.
Today I picked the apples from the tree, a good return on our investment you could say.
The said apples in a pretty wicker basket this morning
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
7
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ?
3305
photos
118
followers
98
following
888% complete
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
3238
3239
61
3240
62
3241
3242
3243
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
23rd August 2024 10:08am
Tags
patio
,
apples
,
basket
,
bramley apples
Rob Z
ace
Karma at it's best.. :)
August 23rd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
What a joy!
August 23rd, 2024
Zilli~
ace
You can coax anything from anyone, from anything, even an apple tree😁
August 23rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
What a great story and way to go the apple tree! Enjoy the literal fruits of your labours.
August 23rd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Bramley's are the best, what a bargain!
August 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely apples and capture! I hope you enjoy them.
August 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a bargain -- now lots of apple pies and crumbles !!
August 23rd, 2024
