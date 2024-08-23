Previous
From The Garden by phil_howcroft
From The Garden

We rescued an apple tree from the "reject corner" at Homebase (a DIY / Garden store) a few years ago.

We paid £1 for the privilege of rescuing the tree.

After some serious TLC, it now produces a lovely crop of Bramley Apples each year.

Today I picked the apples from the tree, a good return on our investment you could say.

The said apples in a pretty wicker basket this morning
23rd August 2024

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Rob Z
Karma at it's best.. :)
August 23rd, 2024  
Suzanne
What a joy!
August 23rd, 2024  
Zilli~
You can coax anything from anyone, from anything, even an apple tree😁
August 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca
What a great story and way to go the apple tree! Enjoy the literal fruits of your labours.
August 23rd, 2024  
Judith Johnson
Bramley's are the best, what a bargain!
August 23rd, 2024  
Mags
Lovely apples and capture! I hope you enjoy them.
August 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
What a bargain -- now lots of apple pies and crumbles !!
August 23rd, 2024  
