From The Garden

We rescued an apple tree from the "reject corner" at Homebase (a DIY / Garden store) a few years ago.



We paid £1 for the privilege of rescuing the tree.



After some serious TLC, it now produces a lovely crop of Bramley Apples each year.



Today I picked the apples from the tree, a good return on our investment you could say.



The said apples in a pretty wicker basket this morning

