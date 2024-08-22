Sign up
Photo 3242
Film Noir Phil
We had a critique evening at camera club tonight . Members were invited to show some to their work and ask for a critique, suggestions for improvement on the said photo.
Anne showed some images from our "model night" at the club in March this year.
This is me behind a prop of a Venetian blind, lit by a light through the blinds.
Anne sent the image to me several weeks ago and I've not shared it on here. Last night's critique evening was a prompt to share it.
I think the image genre is meant to be film noir, but I cannot do moody, mysterious and malevolent. I smile too much !!
As for the critique ... your critiques are most welcome !!!
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Tags
moody
,
mono
,
selfie
,
film noir
Rob Z
ace
I like your image Phil and the clever way you made it. I think your self assessment about your wonderful smile is spot-on. ( No doubt that's why you can approach strangers and become friends so quickly... :) Anyway, I had a look at examples for this genre and felt that maybe this wasn't stark enough with high contrast blacks and whites. If you had rested your face on your hand in a way that covered your lovely smile and if the image had more contrast I thought it would be pretty good - with a wonderfully piercing stare... Mind you - this is all just a total amateur having a go at your request for a critique.. Lol. :) Cheers Rob
August 23rd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Good morning Phil! I don't think this is quite film noir although I very much like the image. Don't stop smiling, though, even to achieve a film noir effect. Even from this side of the world, as indicated by my fellow Aussie, Rob, we get the warmth of your smile and 'joie de vivre'!
August 23rd, 2024
Zilli~
ace
If you hide your smile, the eyes could look sinister in the proper context 😜
August 23rd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@zilli
thanks zilli , I don't think I have a future as a film noir actor !
@ankers70
thanks suzanne , you are right of course , the style is film noir but not the subject !!!
@robz
thanks Rob , the photo was shot by one of my camera club colleagues / friends . I always smile , I think you are right the contrasts need to be upped a lot , we only had one light in the room to illuminate the scene
August 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Very cool! I like it.
August 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the effect of through the venetian blinds ! but no sinister look but a face full of humour just on the verge of laughter ! - I like it !
August 23rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
I love it. No matter that you’re smiling. It works. Fav
August 23rd, 2024
