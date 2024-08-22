Film Noir Phil

We had a critique evening at camera club tonight . Members were invited to show some to their work and ask for a critique, suggestions for improvement on the said photo.



Anne showed some images from our "model night" at the club in March this year.



This is me behind a prop of a Venetian blind, lit by a light through the blinds.



Anne sent the image to me several weeks ago and I've not shared it on here. Last night's critique evening was a prompt to share it.



I think the image genre is meant to be film noir, but I cannot do moody, mysterious and malevolent. I smile too much !!



As for the critique ... your critiques are most welcome !!!