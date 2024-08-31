Tribute to Sven

There was a "minutes applause" at the Toughsheet Community Stadium today as supporters of Bolton Wanderers and Exeter City paid tribute to former England manager, the late Sven Goran Eriksson, who died last week.



Sven wouldn't have been very impressed with the Wanderers today , the team that narrowly missed out on promotion last year, look a shadow of their former self , losing 2 nil to Exeter .



The Boos from the crowd at the end of the game were loud and reflected the supporters anger at the poor start to the season .



22k wanderers fans in attendance for a third tier football