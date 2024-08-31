Previous
Tribute to Sven by phil_howcroft
Photo 3249

Tribute to Sven

There was a "minutes applause" at the Toughsheet Community Stadium today as supporters of Bolton Wanderers and Exeter City paid tribute to former England manager, the late Sven Goran Eriksson, who died last week.

Sven wouldn't have been very impressed with the Wanderers today , the team that narrowly missed out on promotion last year, look a shadow of their former self , losing 2 nil to Exeter .

The Boos from the crowd at the end of the game were loud and reflected the supporters anger at the poor start to the season .

22k wanderers fans in attendance for a third tier football
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
Shame about the quality of the match though lovely to pay tribute to Sven.
August 31st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca yes you are right casa , he took lots of unfair criticism from the press for being the first " foreigner" to manage the England team
August 31st, 2024  
