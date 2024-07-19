Previous
Nottingham Exchange Dome by phil_howcroft
Photo 3215

Nottingham Exchange Dome

It always helps to look up in photography

This is the roof / dome of the The Exchange, Nottingham.

A Shopping mall built into the City Council House

Shot last week when out and about in Nottingham City Centre
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Peter Dulis ace
Nice one
July 19th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
How good is that!
July 19th, 2024  
william wooderson ace
Indomitable! Fav!
July 19th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Oh, I like this kind of shot! Well done!
July 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Striking ceiling
July 19th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Super shot, and it suits mono so well
July 19th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful! You shot it perfectly!
July 19th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
It certainly does pay to look up! Impressive ceiling!
July 19th, 2024  
