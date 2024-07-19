Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3215
Nottingham Exchange Dome
It always helps to look up in photography
This is the roof / dome of the The Exchange, Nottingham.
A Shopping mall built into the City Council House
Shot last week when out and about in Nottingham City Centre
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
8
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3274
photos
116
followers
98
following
880% complete
View this month »
3208
3209
3210
3211
3212
3213
3214
3215
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
10th July 2024 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
dome
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
shopping mall
,
black and white photography
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice one
July 19th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
How good is that!
July 19th, 2024
william wooderson
ace
Indomitable! Fav!
July 19th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Oh, I like this kind of shot! Well done!
July 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Striking ceiling
July 19th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Super shot, and it suits mono so well
July 19th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful! You shot it perfectly!
July 19th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
It certainly does pay to look up! Impressive ceiling!
July 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close