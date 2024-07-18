Happy birthday Elsie : 2 today

Elsie is 2 today, so to celebrate the occasion I tried to take a photo of her with her two best mates , Willow and Alfie .



"Never work with children or animals" is a well used saying . Well I did today and it was difficult to get them all looking at my mobile together for the 20 seconds I had at about 8.20 a m.



Happy birthday Elsie xx