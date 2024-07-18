Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3214
Happy birthday Elsie : 2 today
Elsie is 2 today, so to celebrate the occasion I tried to take a photo of her with her two best mates , Willow and Alfie .
"Never work with children or animals" is a well used saying . Well I did today and it was difficult to get them all looking at my mobile together for the 20 seconds I had at about 8.20 a m.
Happy birthday Elsie xx
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3273
photos
116
followers
98
following
880% complete
View this month »
3207
3208
3209
3210
3211
3212
3213
3214
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
XQ-DQ54
Taken
18th July 2024 8:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
birthday
,
grandchildren
,
whippet
,
sighthound
Casablanca
ace
Lol!! Happy birthday, Elsie. You are a much loved dog 🐾❤️🥳
July 18th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
she is casa, in person and online too 😊📷👍💕
July 18th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
@phil_howcroft
I am not a dog person - allergic so it put me off rather as a youngster - but I do have a big soft spot for Elsie. She makes me smile and I love your relationship with her.
July 18th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Animals and children are tricky to line up! A cute pic.
July 18th, 2024
julia
ace
HB Elsie.. Certainly hard to wrangle for a good line up.. Cut shot though.
July 18th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Haha, nice!
July 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close