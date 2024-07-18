Previous
Happy birthday Elsie : 2 today by phil_howcroft
Happy birthday Elsie : 2 today

Elsie is 2 today, so to celebrate the occasion I tried to take a photo of her with her two best mates , Willow and Alfie .

"Never work with children or animals" is a well used saying . Well I did today and it was difficult to get them all looking at my mobile together for the 20 seconds I had at about 8.20 a m.

Happy birthday Elsie xx
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Phil Howcroft

Lol!! Happy birthday, Elsie. You are a much loved dog 🐾❤️🥳
July 18th, 2024  
@casablanca she is casa, in person and online too 😊📷👍💕
July 18th, 2024  
@phil_howcroft I am not a dog person - allergic so it put me off rather as a youngster - but I do have a big soft spot for Elsie. She makes me smile and I love your relationship with her.
July 18th, 2024  
Animals and children are tricky to line up! A cute pic.
July 18th, 2024  
HB Elsie.. Certainly hard to wrangle for a good line up.. Cut shot though.
July 18th, 2024  
Haha, nice!
July 18th, 2024  
