Previous
Darcie as seen through a vintage lens by phil_howcroft
Photo 3144

Darcie as seen through a vintage lens

As I mentioned in earlier shots, I took a £10-00 vintage lens (attached to my Sony A6000) on last weeks model photoshoot at Papplewick Pumping Station.

The Helios 44-2 58mm f2 Russian Prime lens is a beautiful lens. This one is from 1973, so that makes it 51 years old. It is renowned for creating beautiful bokeh when shot wide open.

This shot is wide open, f2, the rhododendron bushes being a lovely background to create some vintage bokeh.

I cloned out a tiny bit of a bench that crept into the frame on the left hand of the frame as you view the shot .

The lens also creates soft skin tones.

It's not a razor sharp portrait, but who said portraits need to be razor sharp. There's a lovely mood and feel to the portrait that most modern primes cannot recreate

22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
861% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A lovely portrait with a superb bokeh!
April 22nd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Like a “Posh”. 😎
April 22nd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec merci , Corinne , that is kind of you to say , the bokeh is fab

@pdulis thanks Peter
April 22nd, 2024  
jackie edwards ace
crazy bokeh! it is a lovely portrait!
April 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful redhead!
April 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise