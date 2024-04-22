Darcie as seen through a vintage lens

As I mentioned in earlier shots, I took a £10-00 vintage lens (attached to my Sony A6000) on last weeks model photoshoot at Papplewick Pumping Station.



The Helios 44-2 58mm f2 Russian Prime lens is a beautiful lens. This one is from 1973, so that makes it 51 years old. It is renowned for creating beautiful bokeh when shot wide open.



This shot is wide open, f2, the rhododendron bushes being a lovely background to create some vintage bokeh.



I cloned out a tiny bit of a bench that crept into the frame on the left hand of the frame as you view the shot .



The lens also creates soft skin tones.



It's not a razor sharp portrait, but who said portraits need to be razor sharp. There's a lovely mood and feel to the portrait that most modern primes cannot recreate



