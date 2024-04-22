Sign up
Previous
Photo 3144
Darcie as seen through a vintage lens
As I mentioned in earlier shots, I took a £10-00 vintage lens (attached to my Sony A6000) on last weeks model photoshoot at Papplewick Pumping Station.
The Helios 44-2 58mm f2 Russian Prime lens is a beautiful lens. This one is from 1973, so that makes it 51 years old. It is renowned for creating beautiful bokeh when shot wide open.
This shot is wide open, f2, the rhododendron bushes being a lovely background to create some vintage bokeh.
I cloned out a tiny bit of a bench that crept into the frame on the left hand of the frame as you view the shot .
The lens also creates soft skin tones.
It's not a razor sharp portrait, but who said portraits need to be razor sharp. There's a lovely mood and feel to the portrait that most modern primes cannot recreate
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3202
photos
114
followers
97
following
861% complete
View this month »
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
Tags
portrait
,
vintage
,
model
,
portraits
,
photoshoot
,
headshot
,
helios
,
vintage lens
,
helios 44-2
,
helios 44
,
russian glass
Corinne C
ace
A lovely portrait with a superb bokeh!
April 22nd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Like a “Posh”. 😎
April 22nd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
merci , Corinne , that is kind of you to say , the bokeh is fab
@pdulis
thanks Peter
April 22nd, 2024
jackie edwards
ace
crazy bokeh! it is a lovely portrait!
April 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful redhead!
April 23rd, 2024
@pdulis thanks Peter