VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN : Juxtapositon

It was Nottingham VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN 2024 today. During the month of April, in celebration of Vaisakhi, colourful processions called Nagar Kirtans take place around the world. For Sikhs, Vaisakhi celebrates the formation of the Khalsa Panth in 1699 by their 10th Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji and is a time to celebrate their faith and identity.



I took this photo for the juxtaposition, the Sikh parade passing the Church of England, St Leodegarius Church, Basford, Nottingham