100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 429 : Millie

I visited the Nottingham Contemporary Art Gallery on Wednesday , it’s an independent galley in the heart of the city centre. I walked into the Paul Mpagi Sepuya exhibition. As I walked into the room I was greeted by Millie, one of the Gallery Assistants. Millie offered me an information sheet on Paul’s work. I thanked Mille for the offer but I had one from a previous visit.



I than had a chat with Mille about the exhibition, which contained some massive photos and in total over forty intimate studio portraits that explore the relationship between camera, subject and viewer. I told Millie I was an amateur photography and loved to photograph people I meet when out and about.



Millie knows a bit about photography, but prefers art as a creative tool. Mille takes old photos and scratches them to create patterns and abstract art of the colours revealed. Millie showed me some of the scratched photo art on Instagram and ‘followed me’ at the same time and I ‘followed back’. The art was created from colour photo prints, some from old photographs , some from friends and some found in charity shops.



Millie is a Trans Woman. I asked Millie if Nottingham was a good city for Trans Women. Mollie said it’s a good city with a vibrant LGBTQ+ community. I told Millie I’d photographed some Trans Women as part of my “strangers” project and scrolled through my photos to find them. I showed Millie, stranger 300, Steph, Millie thought it was a fabulous photo and thought she recognised Steph. Steph was wearing a wig and Millie told me many Trans women when they first come out wear wigs for confidence.



Millie admired many of my photos on Insta and said I should have an exhibition or be featured in “Left Lion” (an arts and culture magazine for Nottingham and Notts). I said that was very kind.



I asked Millie to be part of my strangers project and Millie suggested standing in front of one of Paul’s big photos, as it was Millie’s fave photo of the exhibition.



I thanked Mille for the photos and chat and we shook hands / bumped fists.

