Poppies and Alfie

Half Term is over and we are back on Grandchildren duty. This is St. Wilfreds Church, Calverton. We take Alfie to the toddler group there.



The church has an impressive display of poppies all around the church grounds and path.



Alfie was drawn to the poppies and this is him looking at the display cascading from the side of the church.



Alfie is too young to appreciate the significance of the poppies. His Great Great Grandfather (that's my Grandfather) was a soldier in the British Army, serving in the Somme in WW1. He was one of the lucky ones as he managed to return home, albeit with mustard gas poisoning.



