Previous
Poppies and Alfie by phil_howcroft
Photo 3305

Poppies and Alfie

Half Term is over and we are back on Grandchildren duty. This is St. Wilfreds Church, Calverton. We take Alfie to the toddler group there.

The church has an impressive display of poppies all around the church grounds and path.

Alfie was drawn to the poppies and this is him looking at the display cascading from the side of the church.

Alfie is too young to appreciate the significance of the poppies. His Great Great Grandfather (that's my Grandfather) was a soldier in the British Army, serving in the Somme in WW1. He was one of the lucky ones as he managed to return home, albeit with mustard gas poisoning.

5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
905% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Great display and, as always, Alfie is so cute
November 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh my! How precious this is!
November 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise