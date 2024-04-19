Sign up
Previous
Photo 3141
Natasha and the Pink Rhododendron
Another photo from Thursday's Photoshoot at the Victorian Pumping station in Papplewick, Nottingham.
This is Natasha with a pink rhododendron and a stunning dress, sat by the lakeside.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
6
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3199
photos
114
followers
97
following
3134
3135
3136
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
18th April 2024 9:57am
Tags
flower
,
model
,
rhododendron
,
photoshoot
,
papplewick
,
papplewick pumping station
Corinne C
ace
A very glamour shot!
You succeeded in capturing beautiful portraits!
April 19th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
merci Corinne , you are very kind
April 19th, 2024
Philippa R
What a beautiful glamour shot! Fabulous photo!
April 19th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@philippar
thank you philippa , you are too kind
April 19th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, stunning!
April 19th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
This is a pumping station?? Beautiful capture and lady.
April 19th, 2024
You succeeded in capturing beautiful portraits!