Natasha and the Pink Rhododendron by phil_howcroft
Photo 3141

Natasha and the Pink Rhododendron

Another photo from Thursday's Photoshoot at the Victorian Pumping station in Papplewick, Nottingham.

This is Natasha with a pink rhododendron and a stunning dress, sat by the lakeside.

19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Phil Howcroft

Corinne C ace
A very glamour shot!
You succeeded in capturing beautiful portraits!
April 19th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec merci Corinne , you are very kind
April 19th, 2024  
Philippa R
What a beautiful glamour shot! Fabulous photo!
April 19th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@philippar thank you philippa , you are too kind
April 19th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, stunning!
April 19th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
This is a pumping station?? Beautiful capture and lady.
April 19th, 2024  
