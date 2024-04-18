Previous
Darcy's Blue Dress by phil_howcroft
Photo 3140

Darcy's Blue Dress

I went on a photoshoot this morning at the Papplewick Pumping Station, Nottingham. A Victorian building set in beautiful gardens and grounds.

This is Darcy, one of two models at the event. Darcy had two costume changes.

This is Darcy's blue dress / gown. She is modelling by the lake.

This is shot on my Sony A6700 with Sony Glass. I also took my Sony A6000, with a £10, fifty years old vintage Russian lens attached. I think you might be impressed by the vintage lens results when I post them .

I won't tell you how many photos I took over the 3 hours !!!!
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
860% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I reckon a big number?!? Fabulous frock, impactful
shot.
April 18th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, this is stunning!
April 18th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
This one is very impressive as shown.. Darcy and her dress are stunning and your image is wonderful.
April 18th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca Casa' ...800...lots of duplicates ...thanks for the great comment 📷

@busylady thanks Judith , I think you may be right 📷😀
April 18th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Striking image
April 18th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@robz thanks Rob , that is so kind of you

@boxplayer thanks Box' I think so too
April 18th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
What a stunning dress & pose, oh not forgetting a great shot too! I can understand why you would have taken a large number of shots, I think I would have too.
April 18th, 2024  
Philippa R
Wow, that's a fabulous shot! The contrast between the blue dress and the model's red hair is gorgeous.
April 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Very impressive dress and pose by this beautiful model ! and beautifully captured ! fav
April 18th, 2024  
Zilli
A Greek goddess! Wonderful shot, Phil.
April 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful portrait. The model poses well and her dress is fabulous. I cannot wait to see your pics with the vintage lens.
April 18th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
ooh-la-la
April 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise