Darcy's Blue Dress

I went on a photoshoot this morning at the Papplewick Pumping Station, Nottingham. A Victorian building set in beautiful gardens and grounds.



This is Darcy, one of two models at the event. Darcy had two costume changes.



This is Darcy's blue dress / gown. She is modelling by the lake.



This is shot on my Sony A6700 with Sony Glass. I also took my Sony A6000, with a £10, fifty years old vintage Russian lens attached. I think you might be impressed by the vintage lens results when I post them .



I won't tell you how many photos I took over the 3 hours !!!!

