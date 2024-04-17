Previous
Choir Stalls : St. Mary's Church, Nottingham Lace Market by phil_howcroft
Photo 3139

Choir Stalls : St. Mary's Church, Nottingham Lace Market

I was in Nottingham today, St. Mary's Church in the Lace Market is a beautiful church and on Wednesday is open to the public.

You can just wander in, which is what I did.

This is a hand held image, kneeling down to get a low perspective.

A not too shabby photo for my 365 portfolio
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
860% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful interior
April 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful, such wonderful stained glass window and interior ! fav
April 17th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous pov of this beautiful church
April 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a lovely church and perspective.
April 17th, 2024  
Zilli
Brilliant!
April 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
An exceptional capture Phil!
April 17th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture & nice pov.
April 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise