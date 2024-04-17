Sign up
Previous
Photo 3139
Choir Stalls : St. Mary's Church, Nottingham Lace Market
I was in Nottingham today, St. Mary's Church in the Lace Market is a beautiful church and on Wednesday is open to the public.
You can just wander in, which is what I did.
This is a hand held image, kneeling down to get a low perspective.
A not too shabby photo for my 365 portfolio
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
7
6
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
church
,
stained glass
,
nottingham
,
st marys
,
choir stalls
,
lace market
bkb in the city
Beautiful interior
April 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful, such wonderful stained glass window and interior ! fav
April 17th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous pov of this beautiful church
April 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a lovely church and perspective.
April 17th, 2024
Zilli
Brilliant!
April 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
An exceptional capture Phil!
April 17th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture & nice pov.
April 17th, 2024
