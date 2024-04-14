Sign up
Previous
Photo 3138
Foot in the Door
Shot while Elsie and I were sheltering from the rain during our photo walk around Nottingham last Wednesday.
I was sat in the entrance to the Broadway Cinema, a super cool independent cinema, cafe , bar and meeting rooms.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
3
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3196
photos
114
followers
97
following
859% complete
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
3137
3138
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
10th April 2024 1:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
black and white
,
street photography
,
leica
,
mono
,
streetie
,
leica q2 monochrom
,
leica q2
Casablanca
ace
That’s a fun shot
April 15th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks Casa' a bit different for me !
April 15th, 2024
Philippa R
Brrrrrr, looks miserable, just like the weather here in Dublin. Clever photo though!
April 15th, 2024
