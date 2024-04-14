Previous
Foot in the Door by phil_howcroft
Photo 3138

Foot in the Door

Shot while Elsie and I were sheltering from the rain during our photo walk around Nottingham last Wednesday.

I was sat in the entrance to the Broadway Cinema, a super cool independent cinema, cafe , bar and meeting rooms.

14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
859% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That’s a fun shot
April 15th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' a bit different for me !
April 15th, 2024  
Philippa R
Brrrrrr, looks miserable, just like the weather here in Dublin. Clever photo though!
April 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise