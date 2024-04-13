Under The Flag

I went to Bolton yesterday , to see my team, Bolton Wanderers play "Champions Elect" Portsmouth FC.It was a pivotal match in the promotion race, 3rd place Bolton playing top of the league Portsmouth. The game finished 1-1, 25K fans in the stadium. I don't know how we didn't win, we missed a shed load of chances.We are still in 3rd place but we have to chase down Derby County in 2nd place (3 games left) to guarantee automatic promotion !The "Big Flag" did a tour of the Lower Tiers of the stadium before kick off, as the atmosphere reached "fever pitch"This is the big flag, photographed last season !!!"We Are The One And Only Wanderers"