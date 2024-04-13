Under The Flag

I went to Bolton yesterday , to see my team, Bolton Wanderers play "Champions Elect" Portsmouth FC.
It was a pivotal match in the promotion race, 3rd place Bolton playing top of the league Portsmouth. The game finished 1-1, 25K fans in the stadium. I don't know how we didn't win, we missed a shed load of chances.
We are still in 3rd place but we have to chase down Derby County in 2nd place (3 games left) to guarantee automatic promotion !
The "Big Flag" did a tour of the Lower Tiers of the stadium before kick off, as the atmosphere reached "fever pitch"
This is the big flag, photographed last season !!!