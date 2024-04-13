Previous
Under The Flag by phil_howcroft
Under The Flag

I went to Bolton yesterday , to see my team, Bolton Wanderers play "Champions Elect" Portsmouth FC.

It was a pivotal match in the promotion race, 3rd place Bolton playing top of the league Portsmouth. The game finished 1-1, 25K fans in the stadium. I don't know how we didn't win, we missed a shed load of chances.

We are still in 3rd place but we have to chase down Derby County in 2nd place (3 games left) to guarantee automatic promotion !

The "Big Flag" did a tour of the Lower Tiers of the stadium before kick off, as the atmosphere reached "fever pitch"

This is the big flag, photographed last season !!!

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2023-05-14

"We Are The One And Only Wanderers"
Phil Howcroft

Carole Sandford
Made a great shot! I think I’d enjoy that more than the game 😉
April 14th, 2024  
