Previous
Photo 3136
Nottingham Trent University - Newton Building
A few shots ago I did a mono shot of Nottingham University's Trent Building.
This is Newton Building at Nottingham Trent University
Yes, Nottingham has two universities.
The Newton building is very photogenic and the steps are a popular location for student graduation photos, with friends and family
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3194
photos
114
followers
97
following
859% complete
3129
3130
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
10th April 2024 2:06pm
Tags
black and white
,
street photography
,
leica
,
mono
,
urban
,
nottingham
,
nottingham trent university
,
monochrom
,
streetie
,
lieca q2 monochrom
,
newton building
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
It is rather splendid architecture, perfect for showing off in b&w. I like how you've included a figure in the scene. Nice one!
April 13th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@dulciknit
thanks Alison , I saw the young lady inside the building and knew she would be "appearing soon "
April 13th, 2024
Brigette
ace
fabulous capture of this rather striking architecture phil
April 13th, 2024
Zilli
Yes, very photogenic, Phil.
April 13th, 2024
