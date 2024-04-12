Previous
Nottingham Trent University - Newton Building by phil_howcroft
Photo 3136

Nottingham Trent University - Newton Building

A few shots ago I did a mono shot of Nottingham University's Trent Building.

This is Newton Building at Nottingham Trent University

Yes, Nottingham has two universities.

The Newton building is very photogenic and the steps are a popular location for student graduation photos, with friends and family
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
859% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Alison Hewitt Bailey ace
It is rather splendid architecture, perfect for showing off in b&w. I like how you've included a figure in the scene. Nice one!
April 13th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@dulciknit thanks Alison , I saw the young lady inside the building and knew she would be "appearing soon "
April 13th, 2024  
Brigette ace
fabulous capture of this rather striking architecture phil
April 13th, 2024  
Zilli
Yes, very photogenic, Phil.
April 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise