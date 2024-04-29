Previous
Walking through the tunnel by phil_howcroft
Walking through the tunnel

We have a camera club competition with the theme of "minimalism".

I took this photo of Jane walking under the archway / tunnel of Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Does this fit the "minimalism" theme? I'm wondering if it's too busy with all the details in the brickwork.

I shot this with camera in one hand and Elsie our whippet in the other hand
Phil Howcroft

Beryl Lloyd ace
A great pov and shot , but personally I would not term it as minimalistic - as you pointed out - very busy with all the brickwork !
April 29th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
I love your image Phil, but I'm afraid I have to agree with you and Beryl in that it does have a lot of detail. Could you darken the walls and roof to just leave the walkway and end scene as highlights? Just a thought...
April 29th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
It's a great shot, but I really have no idea about what constitutes minimalism
April 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
It's a great pic. I'd think that it works for minimalism as there is only one subject in one rather simple environment and the leading lines help to focus directly on the subject. Having said that I'm not a specialist :-)

I just look at the definition of a minimalist image and a lot of patterns disqualify an image from being minimalist. Sorry!
April 29th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Wonderful shot! The wise one who does not know says, I don't know :) :)
April 29th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
I like the shot, but also don't feel it's minimalist. But with some editing, maybe ....
April 29th, 2024  
Philippa R
It's a lovely pov and I can't make up my mind if it's minimalist or not, I can see it as either! Nice photo though, regardless
April 29th, 2024  
