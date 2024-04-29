Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3150
Walking through the tunnel
We have a camera club competition with the theme of "minimalism".
I took this photo of Jane walking under the archway / tunnel of Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Does this fit the "minimalism" theme? I'm wondering if it's too busy with all the details in the brickwork.
I shot this with camera in one hand and Elsie our whippet in the other hand
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3208
photos
117
followers
97
following
863% complete
View this month »
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
29th April 2024 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
street photography
,
leica
,
mono
,
minimalism
,
streetie
,
leica q2 monochrom
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great pov and shot , but personally I would not term it as minimalistic - as you pointed out - very busy with all the brickwork !
April 29th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
I love your image Phil, but I'm afraid I have to agree with you and Beryl in that it does have a lot of detail. Could you darken the walls and roof to just leave the walkway and end scene as highlights? Just a thought...
April 29th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
It's a great shot, but I really have no idea about what constitutes minimalism
April 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
It's a great pic. I'd think that it works for minimalism as there is only one subject in one rather simple environment and the leading lines help to focus directly on the subject. Having said that I'm not a specialist :-)
I just look at the definition of a minimalist image and a lot of patterns disqualify an image from being minimalist. Sorry!
April 29th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Wonderful shot! The wise one who does not know says, I don't know :) :)
April 29th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
I like the shot, but also don't feel it's minimalist. But with some editing, maybe ....
April 29th, 2024
Philippa R
It's a lovely pov and I can't make up my mind if it's minimalist or not, I can see it as either! Nice photo though, regardless
April 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I just look at the definition of a minimalist image and a lot of patterns disqualify an image from being minimalist. Sorry!