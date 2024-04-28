Previous
Window Light by phil_howcroft
Window Light

Another shot from last weeks photoshoot at Papplewick Pumping Station.

This is Natasha, sat on a wrought iron staircase, lit by natural light from a window. Photographed with a Helios 44-2 58mm f2 Russian Vintage Lens ( from 1973) attached to my Sony A6000

The Russian lens always produces stellar results.


28th April 2024

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca
What a fascinating contrast of the metal steps and the soft gown. Those pearl gloves are exquisite too.
April 28th, 2024  
Rob Z
A lovely portrait again Phil.
April 28th, 2024  
Renee Salamon
What a treat to take this photo - love everything about it
April 28th, 2024  
Susannah
Spectacular
April 28th, 2024  
Nick
Really beautiful image.
April 28th, 2024  
Corinne C
A very elegant portrait and the light is gorgeous
April 28th, 2024  
Zilli
Classy!
April 28th, 2024  
Judith Johnson
So very beautiful!
April 28th, 2024  
Philippa R
A really gorgeous portrait, reminiscent of Vermeer.
April 28th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft
@busylady thank you so much Judith

@zilli that is kind of you to say zilli

@corinnec merci corinne, natural light is always good

@nickspicsnz thanks nick , much appreciated

@susannah365 thank you for your visit and words Susannah

@rensala renee that is such a lovely comment , thank you

@robz thanks Rob , much appreciated

@casablanca Casa' than you for those super words , exquisite is such a lovely description
April 28th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft
@philippar thank you philippa , I had to google Vermeer , that's a great compliment
April 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Another spectacular portrait Phil, love this one!
April 28th, 2024  
