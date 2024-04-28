Sign up
Previous
Photo 3149
Window Light
Another shot from last weeks photoshoot at Papplewick Pumping Station.
This is Natasha, sat on a wrought iron staircase, lit by natural light from a window. Photographed with a Helios 44-2 58mm f2 Russian Vintage Lens ( from 1973) attached to my Sony A6000
The Russian lens always produces stellar results.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
12
7
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3207
photos
115
followers
97
following
862% complete
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
3149
Views
14
Comments
12
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th April 2024 12:19pm
black and white
,
dress
,
model
,
mono
,
natural light
,
pose
,
gown
,
photoshoot
,
staircase
,
papplewick pumping station
Casablanca
ace
What a fascinating contrast of the metal steps and the soft gown. Those pearl gloves are exquisite too.
April 28th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
A lovely portrait again Phil.
April 28th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
What a treat to take this photo - love everything about it
April 28th, 2024
Susannah
Spectacular
April 28th, 2024
Nick
ace
Really beautiful image.
April 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A very elegant portrait and the light is gorgeous
April 28th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Classy!
April 28th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
So very beautiful!
April 28th, 2024
Philippa R
A really gorgeous portrait, reminiscent of Vermeer.
April 28th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@busylady
thank you so much Judith
@zilli
that is kind of you to say zilli
@corinnec
merci corinne, natural light is always good
@nickspicsnz
thanks nick , much appreciated
@susannah365
thank you for your visit and words Susannah
@rensala
renee that is such a lovely comment , thank you
@robz
thanks Rob , much appreciated
@casablanca
Casa' than you for those super words , exquisite is such a lovely description
April 28th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@philippar
thank you philippa , I had to google Vermeer , that's a great compliment
April 28th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Another spectacular portrait Phil, love this one!
April 28th, 2024
